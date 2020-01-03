ODU opens C-USA play with 70-60 win over Middle Tennessee

NORFOLK (Old Dominion) —  In a game that the Monarchs led by as many as 25, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (5-9, 1-0 C-USA) defeated Middle Tennessee (4-10, 0-1 C-USA) by a 70-60 score on Thursday night at Chartway Arena in the Conference USA opener.
 
After trailing by as many as 20 in the first half, Middle Tennessee opened the second half on a 9-1 run, trimming its deficit to 12, 36-24, at the 17:57 mark. ODU answered with a 17-4 run, claiming a 25-point lead, 53-28, with 9:59 to play. The Blue Raiders answered back with a 25-7 run, to pull within seven, 60-53, with 2:49 remaining in regulation, but would get no closer as Old Dominion went on to win by 10.

Jason Wade poured in a career-high 21 points on 9-13 shooting from the floor, to compliment nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. A.J. Oliver followed with 19 points (8-8 FT), six rebounds and one steal.

ODU hosts UAB on Saturday night.


 

