NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team has six regular season games remaining, and thanks to the way the scheduling was planned, the Monarchs will play its next four conference games on the road.

The road trip begins Thursday night in Atlanta against Georgia State.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “It’s hard to win on the road but with the way the schedule is laid out we’ve got that opportunity in front of us.”

ODU sits at 6-6 in Sun Belt play while Georgia State comes in with a 3-9 conference record.

The Monarchs defeated the Panthers 70-58 last month at Chartway Arena.

The four-game road stand will take ODU from Atlanta on Thursday to San Marcos, Texas on Saturday for a game against Texas State.

Next week, it’s a road game in Harrisonburg against James Madison and the road trip concludes on Saturday Feb. 18 in Boone, NC against Appalachian State.

The Monarchs close out the regular season with home games against former Conference USA foes Southern Mississippi and Marshall.

The Sun Belt Tournament tips-off February 28th in Pensacola, FL.