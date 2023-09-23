NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Keith Miller caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Josh Magana with 28 seconds left in the game, but LaMareon James intercepted Texas A&M-Commerce’s two-point conversion attempt to preserve Old Dominion’s 10-9 win on Saturday night at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The game was scoreless at halftime as both teams combined for 272 yards of total offense.

Texas A&M-Commerce got on the board first late in the third quarter on a 43-yard field goal from Emmanuel Adagbon.

Old Dominion answered right back with a five play, 84-yard drive capped off with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jack Shields to Dominic Dutton. Kelby Williams had the big play of the drive, catching a 37-yard pass on a third and five.

The Monarchs pushed their lead to 10-3 with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard Ethan Sanchez field goal. Williams caught a 39-yard pass to set up ODU inside the 10 for the field goal.

With just under six minutes remaining in the game, the Lions drove 75 yards in 11 plays capped by Miller’s touchdown to pull Texas A&M-Commerce to within one. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Magana rolled to his right and his pass intended for Jabari Khepera was intercepted by James to clinch the Monarch win.

Shields entered the game with 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter and completed 14-of-20 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown. Williams caught a game-high eight passes for 197 yards and a score.

Jason Henderson had a game-high 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Shawn Asbury had a career-high 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Notes: Running back Devin Roche made his first career start. It was the first start by a true freshman for ODU this season. Last year, ODU started three true freshmen … Kelby Williams caught a career-high eight passes and recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game … His 197 receiving yards are the seventh most in a single game in program history … Shawn Asbury notched a career-best 15 tackles … Jason Henderson notched the 19th double-digit tackle game of his career … Jack Shields tossed his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter …