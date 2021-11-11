ODU hosts FAU on Saturday, looking for third-straight win

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion football team returns to S.B. Ballard Stadium when the Monarchs host Florida Atlantic.

After several close losses, ODU (3-6, 2-3)has rattled off consecutive wins over FBS opponents for the first time in 4 years.

FAU (5-4, 3-2) is coming off a 28-13 home loss to Marshall.

ODU had its best offensive outing of the season last week, putting up 47 points in its 23 point win over FIU.

Coach Ricky Rahne’s running game has settled into one of the best in the conference and on Saturday Blake Watson and Elijah Davis each ran for over 100 yards.

On the passing front, quarterback Hayden Wolff has found a favorite in tight end Zack Kuntz who tied his career-high with nine catches and recorded his second career 100-yard receiving day, going for 102 yards against FIU.

Kuntz leads ODU in all receiving categories with 53 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns. He is tied for third in Conference USA with 53 receptions.

With four games remaining, the Monarchs still have a chance at bowl eligibility. Coach Ricky Rahne does not look past the game in front of him, so that’s not something that he will publicly discuss.

“I think the thing we have to be wary of is that we stay hungry,” Rahne said. “You can be happy but you should not be satisfied.”

Kickoff for ODU’s game against FAU is 3:30.