ODU holds off late Charlotte charge, snaps 3-game losing streak

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Jason Wade had a career-high 23 points as Old Dominion narrowly beat Charlotte 66-62. Kalu Ezikpe’s fast-break dunk with nine seconds remaining sealed it for the Monarchs, who played their third game in five days.

“They’re tired,” said head coach Jeff Jones. “What’s happened in the last three or four days, whatever it’s been, last 72 hours is more than NBA players play, and we got two more coming up this weekend.”

In its last two games, ODU led Western Kentucky by 12 with 3:30 left to play, and lost by two, then led Marshall in the closing seconds and lost by one. “It was time for something positive to happnen,” said Jones.

Wade called Monday afternoon’s win a “big relief.

“The last three games…we’ve had a hard time just finishing,” said Wade. “We would compete, but in that last stretch, we couldn’t finish. So, it feels nice to finish and pull it out tonight.”

A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion. Malik Curry added 11 points, and Aaron Carver had seven points and 15 rebounds. Drew Edwards had 18 points for the 49ers (10-7, 4-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and six assists, and Jahmir Young had 11 points and six rebounds.