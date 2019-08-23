ODU head man looks ahead to 2019 season

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Following two straight losing seasons, Bobby Wilder is ready to turn things around in 2019.
His Old Dominion football team will open up the season in their brand new stadium on August 31st against cross-town rival Norfolk State.
Heading into his program’s 11th season of football, coach Wilder sat down with the Sportswrap’s Bruce Rader, and discussed who will start at quarterback, new additions to the coaching staff, a new-look defense, and what he expects when the new SB Ballard Stadium is rocking on opening night.