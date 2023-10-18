(Courtesy ODU Athletics)

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Old Dominion University Football returns home for the first time in October when the Monarchs host App State on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Old Dominion (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) vs. App State (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Date Saturday, Oct. 21 • 7 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Where to Watch NFL Network

Listen ODU Sports Radio Network

Series App leads 3-0

Game Notes Old Dominion App State

Following its bye, Old Dominion hosts App State on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

Prior to the bye week ODU won at Southern Miss 17-13. App State played last Tuesday and hosted Coastal Carolina, falling 27-24.

Today’s game marks the 73rd addition of the Oyster Bowl and the12th time it’s been played since ODU restarted football in 2009.

Quarterback Grant Wilson entered the game in the second quarter and led ODU to three scoring drives, and the final drive that had two first downs to seal the win. Wilson was 8-of-18 for 194 yards and did not have a turnover.

Running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks combined for 147 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Calloway started his first game of the year two hours from his hometown and rushed for a game-high 93 yards. Wicks rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Jason Henderson had a game-high 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He broke Jordan Young’s career ODU record for tackles.

The 276 yards of offense allowed by the defense was the fewest ODU has allowed to an FBS team this season.

This Date in History

This is the first time in ODU football history playing on the date October 21.

How About a Break

ODU is 2-0 after its bye week under head coach Ricky Rahne.

2021 – Louisiana Tech W, 23-20

2022 – at Coastal Carolina W, 49-21

Calling in the Righty

Quarterback Grant Wilson replaced Jack Shields to begin the second quarter and helped lead the Monarchs to the come-from-behind victory.

Wilson completed 8-of-18 passes for 194 yards in the win.

Wilson started the first four games of the year but Shields took over in the win over Texas A&M Commerce and started last week at Marshall.

1-2 Punch

Kadarius Calloway started his first career game against Southern Miss and ran for a game-high 93 yards, while Keshawn Wicks rushed 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

The pair combined for 147 yards on 22 carries.

Returning All-American Jason Henderson

Junior linebacker recorded a game-high 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the win at Southern Miss.

The 17 tackles gave him his 21st double-digit tackle game of his career and sixth of the season.

2023 FBS Tackles Per Game Leaders

Player School Tackles Per Game

Jason Henderson Old Dominion 15.3

Jay Higgins Iowa 12.4

Tyrice Knight UTEP 11.7

Joe Sparacio Eastern Michigan 11.7

Payton Wilson NC State 11.6

Chase Kline Eastern Michigan 11.5

Jett Johnson Mississippi State 11.0

Terry Jones Old Dominion 10.5

Donovan Manuel FIU 10.3

Active Career Double-Digit Tackle Leaders

Player School Position Games Number

Nick Jackson Iowa LB 50 22

Jason Henderson Old Dominion LB 30 21

Darius Muasau UCLA LB 54 18

Jackson Mitchell UConn LB 39 15

73rd Oyster Bowl

Today’s game marks the 73rd addition of the Oyster Bowl and the

12th time it’s been played since ODU restarted football in 2009.

ODU is 8-3 in the Oyster Bowl, while Taylor Heinicke is the only player to win the MVP award multiple times, winning it three times.