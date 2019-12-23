ODU ends eight-game losing streak with dominant win over UMES

NORFOLK (WAVY/AP) – Aaron Carver scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed 16 rebounds as Old Dominion snapped its eight-game losing streak, rolling past Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-52.

A.J. Oliver II, a transfer from Clemson, had 13 points and seven boards for the Monarchs (4-9). Jason Wade added 12 points.

“I understand, it’s just one win and we’re still 4 and 9, but to get this win going into Christmas break, it wasa big,” said head coach Jeff Jones.

“Now they got a couple days to relax after a win, then come back in rejuvenated, rebooted on the 27th, and we get to start a brand new season going into conference play.”