NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mekhi Long scored 20 points to help Old Dominion defeat Southern Miss 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Long added 11 rebounds for the Monarchs (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Dericko Williams was 2 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Felipe Haase led the Golden Eagles (24-6, 13-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Southern Miss. In addition, Austin Crowley had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

ODU hosts Marshall on Friday night. The Thundering Herd defeated James Madison on Wednesday night meaning they are now tied with Southern Miss for first place in the Sun Belt.