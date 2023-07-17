VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A pile of rubble stands on the corner of the 2600 block of Atlantic Ave.

You can see chairs, beach shovels and mannequins sticking out of the burnt pile.

It’s tempting some people to take stuff home, like Lori Barrow, a homeless veteran. She grabbed mementos to share with others.

“If they’re in good shape, I’m going to give them to someone and I’m saving what I can… I’ve started this pay-it-forward program. if you give people something, inevitably, it will come back to you,” she said. “It’s “It’s very bizarre and spreads a warmth people don’t expect.”

Virginia Beach Assistant Fire Chief Cpt. Jim Ingledue said it’s not only dangerous but also, it’s not public property.

“They don’t realize it is not a very safe thing to do,” he said. “There is not only sharp objects, trip and fall hazards, there was a fire in this building. Fires produce chemicals that are known cancer agents,” he said.

A more sturdy barrier has been put in place to keep people off the rubble.

“We are concerned with the public’s safety,” Ingledue said. “Without having the fencing up unfortunately people were getting access to the damaged building.”

Everything in this pile belongs to the businesses.

It’ll also be used in Virginia Beach Fire’s investigation as they try to narrow down what happened.

“It’s as much ruling out as much as it is ruling in,” Ingledue said. “And often, there are fires (in which) there is no absolute cause.”

He said that could happen in this case.

“We could be prepared for the situation,” Ingledue said. “We may never say one exact spot and this is exactly happened.”

Especially with some evidence sitting destroyed in the pile.

“It’s hard to go back through all the evidence,” he said.

Virginia Beach Fire Department is confident this was accidental.

“We do not believe arson was involved,” he said.