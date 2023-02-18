NORFOLK (WAVY) – Morgan State has been the clear-cut top team in the MEAC conference this season. Winners of nine games in a row, the Bears streak came to an emphatic end on Saturday afternoon against Norfolk State.

The Spartans defeated Morgan State 74-37, pulling NSU within 1 game of first place in league play.

NSU was led by Deja Francis who had a game-high 16 points.

Morgan State, which defeated the Spartans 57-46 earlier in the season, trailed 38-13 at halftime.

“We weren’t to supposed to lose up there,” Deja Francis said. “We knew what it took to come home and protect our home court.”

“I had an angry basketball team coming into today,” head coach Larry Vickers said. “If I can figure out a way to keep them angry, we’ll be okay.”

Norfolk State closes out the season with three games on road, and then it’s the MEAC Tournament at Scope.