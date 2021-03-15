NSU, UVa and Virginia Tech find out NCAA Tournament matchups

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Selection Sunday has come and gone. For the first time since 2012, Norfolk State is a part of the madness. The Spartans, who won a share of the MEAC regular season and the MEAC Tournament, earned a no. 16 seed, and will face Appalachian State on Thursday at 8:40 pm.

The game will be televised on TruTV.

Robert Jones took over as head coach in 2013, a year after the Spartans’ last run to the Big Dance. Since then, his teams came so close, only to fall short, either in the MEAC Tournament semifinals or the championship game.

Should the Spartans advance, they will face the the top dog and no. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Gonzaga.

The University of Virginia wasn’t sure it would hear its name called after having to withdraw from the ACC Tournament only hours before its semifinal matchup against Georgia Tech because of a COVID-positive result within the team. However, the Hoos have been cleared to play, and were named a no. 4 seed.

Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers will finally get a chance to defend their national championship (2019). They open up tournament play against no. 13 seed Ohio on Saturday night. They will play their game Saturday night at 7:15 pm on TruTv.

Virginia Tech, led by ACC Coach of the Year Mike Young, was named a no. 10 seed. The Hokies will meet 7-seed Florida. That game will tip off Friday at 12:15 pm on CBS.

Two more teams from the commonwealth to hear their names called were VCU and Liberty. The 13-seed Flames will meet 4-seed Oklahoma State Friday night at 6:15 pm on TBS. The Rams were named a 10 seed and will play 7-seed Oregon in the last game of the first round, Saturday night at 9:57 on TNT.