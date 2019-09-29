NSU falls in MEAC opener, W&M falls at Albany

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ryan Stanley threw for 293 yards and Terrell Jennings rushed for two touchdowns, including a 6-yarder in the fourth quarter that staked Florida A&M to a 30-28 victory over Norfolk State Saturday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

There was a single turnover in the game and it figured prominently in the winning score. Norfolk State’s Juwan Carter was intercepted by Cortez Reid early in the fourth quarter and Florida A&M turned the error into points when, six plays later, Jennings found the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play from the 6-yard line.

Carter brought Norfolk State (1-4, 0-1) back within two points when he threw a strike to tight end Anthony Williams for a diving catch in the end zone. Trailing 30-28 with 1:08 remaining, the Spartans attempted an onside kick, but the ball bounced out of bounds before traveling the required 10 yards.

Florida A&M’s (3-1, 1-0) Ryan Stanley took a knee twice at midfield to seal the win.

Stanley completed 27 of 37 passes with a touchdown. Yahia Aly kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder.

Carter was 28 of 42 for 308 yards passing and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jeff Undercuffler threw three touchdown passes and Albany scored 24 consecutive points in the second half before holding off a late rally to defeat William & Mary 39-31.

Albany (3-2, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) trailed 24-15 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter after William & Mary’s Hollis Mathis scored on a 56-yard run. The Great Danes punted on their next possession then scored on each of their next four possessions to take a 15-point lead. Undercuffler threw two touchdown passes and Karl Mofor ran for a touchdown to give the Great Danes a 39-24 lead.

After William & Mary (2-3, 0-1) scored on an 83-yard pass from backup quarterback Kilton Anderson to Kane Everson, the Tribe’s Alex Purviance recovered their onside kick. The Tribe reached the26-yard line before an incompletion, a sack and another incompletion left them facing fourth-and-16 from the 30. Josh Wynn intercepted Anderson in the end zone on the fourth-down play.

Undercuffler was 27-of-41 passing for 291 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. Mofor had 95 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving.

For William & Mary, Anderson, a senior, was 5 of 10 for 124 yards and the long touchdown. Freshman starter Hollis Mathis was 8-of-10 passing for 68 yards plus 58 yards rushing. He lost two fumbles.