NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes and J.J. Davis ran for 105 yards and scored twice as Norfolk State beat winless Morgan State 31-20.

The Bears took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Jabriel Johnson’s short touchdown run, but Carter connected with Davis for an 86-yard score and hit Ademola Faleye from 15-yards out in the second quarter and the Spartans held a 17-13 lead at intermission.