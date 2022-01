NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jalen Hawkins scored 20 points and led Norfolk State past Coppin State 84-77 at Joe Echolls Hall on Saturday night. The Spartans (13-4, 4-0 in MEAC) led Coppin State by as many as 20 in the first half, but the Eagles rallied to take a 65-62 lead with just over five minutes left to play.

Using stingy defense, timely buckets and opportunistic fast-breaks, NSU outscored the Eagles 22-12 the rest of the way.