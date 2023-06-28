NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two months after taking on the role as Norfolk’s new top cop, Police Chief Mark Talbot held a community forum expressing his plans for the city.

Talbot spoke with dozens of citizens Wednesday at Jordan-Newby Library.

“The last thing that you need is a police department that doesn’t even believe that we can make a difference in the city,” Talbot told the room.

Norfolk’s new top cop spoke of the complexity of policing and how it’s become even more complex since Talbot got into law enforcement in the 1990s.

“What we have to do every single day is show up in ways that are going to be directly pushing against all the things that would replicate the chaos that concentrates in our cities,” Talbot said.

Talbot’s 10 step plan for the Norfolk Police Department:

Taking responsibility for crime and quality of life conditions Embracing legitimacy Holding officers accountable Installing geographic-based policing cameras Shifting to a risk-based problem solving approach Controlling impact players–the 1% of offenders who are life threatening Partnering with other agencies Work to improve quality of life Building relationships Bringing a sense of energy and passion into policing

“Show us where we’re falling short,” Talbot said as he took note of community concerns. “Let us take on the bigger challenge.”

Talbot also informed the room that homicides are down 41% across the city so far this year.

At one time, the Norfolk Police Department was short more than 230 officers. 10 On Your Side has asked for an updated number. The department is working to get us that information.