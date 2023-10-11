The video above is from coverage of the Norfolk Tides Triple-A Championship excitement.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides have announced their 2024 schedule, with the home opener slated for March 29 versus the Durham Bulls.

The Tides ended the 2023 season by defeating Durham in a 2-1 series, to take home their first International League title since 1985. The team then won the Triple-A Championship after defeating the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-6 in Las Vegas.

The 2024 schedule will be the first time in franchise history the Tides will host home games in March. The season features a 150-game schedule, split between home and away.

Home games are played at Harbor Park, located at 150 Park Ave. in Downtown Norfolk.

The Tides will play against nine different teams in 2024, with each of them visiting Harbor Park. After Durham arrives for the opening series from March 29 – 31, the Tides host the Bulls from July 1 – 3 and again from August 6 – 11. The Tides will host the Gwinnett Stripers twice from April 23 – 28 and May 28 – June 2. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, visit June 25 – 30 and September 3 – 8. The Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, come to Harbor Park for a three-game series following the All-Star break from July 19 – 22 and then to finish the season from September 17 – 22.

Every season, the Norfolk Tides feature a promotional schedule, which will be released at a later date.

Tickets will be made available online at this link.