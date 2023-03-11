NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, the Norfolk State women’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans (26-6) captured the MEAC championship on Saturday by defeating Howard 56-52 at Scope.

Norfolk State, which avenged last season’s championship loss to the Bison, led by as many as 10 points in the final quarter, but watched as Howard trimmed the deficit to one in the last seven seconds. However, Niya Fields made three of her final four shots at the foul line as the Spartans won their second-ever MEAC Tournament title.

“It feels amazing,” MEAC coach of the year Larry Vickers said. “You work so for this. The daily grind, the long night, sleepless nights. It’s worth every, every minute.”

Coach Vickers squad will find out who it will play in the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 8:00 during the tournament bracket selection show on ESPN at 8:00 p.m.