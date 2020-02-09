Norfolk State rolls past Delaware State 85-57

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State routed Delaware State 85-57 as the Spartans avenged Monday’s loss to North Carolina Central that saw NSU squander a 15 point lead.

The Spartans outscored the Hornets by 22 in the second half after a slow start in the first half.

The NSU defense forced 20 turnovers in the game. The Spartans are now 7-2 in the MEAC, a half game behind first-place North Carolina A&T.

NSU (11-13 overall) had four players in double figures, including junior Devante Carter with a career-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Joe Bryant Jr. added 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting with four rebounds and four assists, his third 20-point game of the season.

NSU will host Morgan State next Saturday at Echols Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.