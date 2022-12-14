NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State continues to be the only team in the MEAC with a winning record.

On Wednesday night, the Spartans (7-4) rallied past Bowling Green 81-75.

NSU was led by junior Cahiem Brown’s 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans trailed the Falcons 38-34 at the half and withstood a furious shooting performance from Kaden Metheny who made eight three pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points.

In addition to Cahiem Brown’s 20 points, NSU had two other players in double figures as Joe Bryant added 17 and Kris Bankston scored 16 and had 10 rebounds.

Norfolk State next plays rival Hampton on Saturday in Las Vegas at the HBCU Challenge.