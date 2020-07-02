Norfolk State introduces Melody Webb as new Athletic Director

(WAVY) — Norfolk State formally introduced Melody Webb as its new Athletic Director.

Webb is no stranger to the University. Since 2014, she has held the position of Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Senior Women’s Administrator at NSU.

In this role, she serves as the deputy to the Athletics Director, and is responsible for day-to-day operations of the Department of Athletics.

Webb is also responsible for managing revenue generation, fundraising and development efforts for the Department, and oversees procurement, human resources and facility operations.

Additionally, Webb serves as the Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Athletics and works strategically with the Office of Institutional Equity to ensure Title IX compliance.

Webb becomes the first female Athletic Director at the University.

“I stand on the shoulder on many women that came before me,” Webb said in a Zoom interview.

Webb replaces the legendary Marty Miller who has been associated with Norfolk State for nearly 50 years, including the last 15 as AD.

“We had a lot of success with Marty Miller running the program, academics as well as competition,” Webb said. “I can take that level where we currently are and build upon it.”