Norfolk State brings experience into 2019 season

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Latrell Scott put it pretty bluntly. This season is “do-or-die” for his Norfolk State Spartans.

Scott’s teams have finished 4-7 in each of his previous four seasons at the helm. Last year, NSU began the year 3-1, but lost six of its final seven contests.

Scott feels his team has the experience necessary for success in 2019. “Maturity is kind of the key to this bunch,” said Scott.

“They’ve been around a long time. You’ve got 16 returning starters, you got a quarterback who is a three-year starter, we got some guys who’ve been around forever and been together. So, it’s a very mature and very focused team.”