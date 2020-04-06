Norfolk Sentara ICU team has daily Cupid Shuffle dance party

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Sentara Leigh Hospital ICU team comes together every day to share some happiness as they dance their stress away to the popular party song, Cupid Shuffle.
