Norfolk PD investigate an overnight double shooting, one man has life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY)— Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting, on Monday night.

Police officials said the call came in around 11:50 p.m on O’Keefe Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers confirmed, via Twitter, that two men were shot and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One of the men has life-threatening injuries.

The crime scene wrapped up about 2:30a.m.

Police detectives ask if you have information about the double shooting investigation, call the crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip with the p3tips.com/1126.



