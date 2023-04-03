NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In Monday’s Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Daralene Smith from the city of Norfolk about child abuse prevention awareness. Smith serves as the associate director for individual and family services at the Norfolk Department of Human Services. Watch the Community Chat in the video player on this page.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On Tuesday, April 4, the City of Norfolk will host a walk for awareness. The community walk starts at 741 Monticello Ave and continues to Norfolk City Hall, 810 Union Street. The Norfolk Department of Human Services, law enforcement and other partner organizations are walking together to show their togetherness for families and children.

After the walk, Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will speak at City Hall before planting the blue and silver “Pinwheels for Prevention.” According to the city, the pinwheels “will serve as a reminder of Norfolk’s commitment to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.” They will remain planted through the end of April.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the awareness events. Those wishing to participate can meet for the walk or for the remarks at City Hall and pinwheel planting at 12:30 p.m.

According to the CDC, 1 in 7 children experience abuse or neglect. In some cases, numbers could be higher due to underreporting.

Smith said parenting can be very tough and encourages parents to freely reach out for help. She wants families to know they are not alone. Norfolk provides resources to teach parents how to nurture children, or enhance their parenting skills.

Smith said they will help parents understand child development and what a healthy parent-child relationship looks like. The department also works with parents to learn what children need throughout their lifespan to be able to grow and thrive.

According to Smith, the community is also an essential part to keeping kids safe. It’s not just community organizations, but everyone that comes in contact with children that needs to look out for others. That can be teachers, medical professionals, childcare providers and others.

Smith encourages people to report and not be timid. It will ultimately help the department assess, and prevent future incidents of abuse and neglect.

