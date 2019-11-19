Norcom looks to top unbeaten Hopewell in region semifinals

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Norcom High School stormed out of the gates, and opened the playoffs with a bang, beating favored Lafayette 25-7 in the region quarterfinals on Saturday.

Star defensive back and wide receiver Karon Prunty, who’s received offers from the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, led the way with a receiving touchdown and an interception for a score.

With the win, the Greyhounds earned themselves a rematch with unbeaten Hopewell (11-0) for the right to play in the Class 4 region championship.

“They put 46 (points) on us last time. So we got a lot to play for,” said Norcom head coach Robert Jackson. “We have a lot to prove, I think we’re peaking as a defense at the right time.”

Hopewell won the first matchup 46-25.