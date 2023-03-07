VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach family is dealing with unimaginable grief after a shooting last week at the Red Roof Inn.

22-year-old Jayden Moore was shot and killed in a shooting police said happened around 2 a.m. March 1.

“I just couldn’t believe it. None of us could believe it,” said his mom, Melissa Tejada.

She is now clinging to her last memories with her baby.

“I’m still waiting for him to walk through the doors and say what are we eating today, ma,” she said.

Jayden’s cousin believes he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Their intentions were not good, and they murdered Jayden,” Haleigh Carlin said. “We know Jayden’s intentions were good.”

His mom said he would often stay at the hotel.

“He was there because he was 22 years old and it was a cheap hotel,” Tejada said.

This time was different.

“At that moment, Jay was doing something he thought was OK,” Carlin said. “He thought he would be safe. He would be fine not thinking the worst thing that would happen to him.”

His family still doesn’t know what happened.

“We haven’t really got any answers like that,” Carlin said. “We don’t know who the culprit is.”

Police said there is no suspect in custody.

As his family approaches one month without Jayden, his mom wants justice.

“I want whoever did this to pay and all aspects,” Tejada.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

10 On Your Side reached out for an update on the case, but we are awaiting a response.

His family says they are struggling with the financial burden.

They are working to gather money for his funeral next week.