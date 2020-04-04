No Monkeying Around: Zoo staff stays busy during coronavirus closure

(KGW) — Go to the Oregon Zoo’s Facebook page and you’ll get a behind the scenes glimpse at what’s happening there these days.

It could be a lesson about Red Pandas or a video of baby flamingos swimming.

That’s because while the zoo is closed to visitors right now, essential staff is working around the clock.

“There’s staff here to provide nutrition and medical care and daily husbandry and also life support and heating and cooling, all kinds of support for the animals,” says Sheri Horiszny, the zoo’s deputy director.

Staff members are practicing the same social distancing measures with the animals that they are with themselves.

They are also paying close attention to the primates.

“There’s preliminary research that looks like non-human primates may be susceptible,” Horiszny says. “So we are using all our normally protective measures with our primates here at the zoo and we’ve ramped those up a little bit.”

Caretakers are monitoring the animals closely not only for medical reasons but also to see if they actually miss the visitors.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2UCFKYN