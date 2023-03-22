NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News School Board members held a work session on the search for the district’s next superintendent Tuesday. The Virginia School Boards Association in Charlottesville was selected to oversee the search.

The process kickstarts nearly two months after Dr. George Parker was fired from the role in response to community concerns over safety and security after Abby Zwerner, a first grade teacher, was shot by her six year old student.

According to Newport News Public Schools’ preliminary timeline, two public hearings will be held in April to gather community opinion on what they would like to see in new leadership. The Newport News School Board will then take that information to come up with a list of qualifications and hand it over to the Virginia School Boards Association by April 26.

The official period for applications would begin May 1 through May 26 with candidate interviews taking place over the summer.

A survey has also been launched online asking those in the community to rank their top leadership/management preferences, personal characteristics, relationship between the school board and superintendent and preferred areas of expertise.

The school division hopes to have a new superintendent named by July 1.