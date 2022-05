NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a robbery at a hotel Tuesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened just after 2 a.m. at Days Inn by Wyndham Newport News City Center Oyster Point.

The hotel is located in the 11000 block of Fishing Point Drive.

Police say the suspect implied they possessed a gun, but no one was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.