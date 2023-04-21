NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – April 21 used to be a day for celebration for George Byrd’s family.

Now, it’s filled with mixed emotions since his death. Byrd was killed back in 2021 while crossing the street.

His sister, Mildred Davis, said he was always excited for his special day, but this year he wasn’t there.

“It just hurts so bad,” Davis said.

Despite the pain, his family came together to remember his carefree spirit.

“If George was here, he would be excited. He would be laughing going every place. Like ‘sis, it’s my birthday. I am 60. I am getting old,” Davis said.

His family uses major moments to gather and embrace each other, but it’s also a reminder that they have little answers to what happened.

“The fact that this family continues to come together to say we are mourning the loss of our husband, our brother, our father, our grandfather, without any answers,” Nealynn Byrd, George’s wife, said.

Davis said the family’s hope is they’ll get justice. If you have any information that you believe could help Newport News police solve this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

“I am hoping that today might make a difference,” she said. “Hoping somebody anywhere can give us some kind of information about who killed my brother. I won’t give up.”