NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – There is a push to support the Berkley Supermarket.

The market provides a much-needed grocery store to the South Norfolk area. The area was a food desert until 2021.

“I’ve seen a lot of our customers who appreciate what we did, knowing the fact that for almost three years they didn’t have the food option that they have now,” said Berkley Supermarket owner Michael Palmer. “Before now, they would shop at the convenience store.”

On Wednesday, the market will join the Virginia Fresh Match network.

All fruits and veggies are half off if you are using EBT card.

(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

“We’re always looking for ways to help the community. We did a lot of research to see how we could help the community,” Palmer said. “It’s going to be a game changer.”

Palmer said they want to help current customers and bring in new customers.

Bernard “Pee Wee” Thompson told 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley that he is concerned for the future of the store if customer volume does not improve.

“We need more people coming in,” Thompson said. “It’s about volume. We’re not a Walmart, Kroger, or Food Lion. We’re not panicking because we are going to do everything we can make this work.”

SNAP nutritionists are in the store to show families healthier meal options with the ‘Eat Smart Move More’ program.

“With the different types of ailments that used to be in our adults, are now appearing in our youth,” said Bertrille Lomax, a family and consumer science SNAP educator. “This gives them the ability to make a better life over time.”

The community is also coming together to push more people to support the store during Black History Month.

The Berkley Supermarket is one of the few Black-owned grocery stores in the area.

Starting at noon Saturday, the Morring and Cooper Hurley injury law firms are partnering to give back to the community, with over $7,500 in Berkley Supermarket gift card donations.

The first 200 shoppers will get a $25 gift card.

One lucky raffle winner will get up to a year’s worth of groceries, equal to $1,200.