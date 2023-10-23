HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman is still looking for answers after her brother was murdered in March. Next week marks eight months and there still have been no arrests.

Tevin Woodley’s sister, Tierra, said her life hasn’t been the same since that day in March. She said Tevin was a bright light to everyone he met and now that light is dim.

“So far in my life the worst call that I have ever received,” Tierra Woodley said. “My mom (was) just screaming hysterically that you know — ‘they killed my son.'”

Tevin Woodley’s sister Tierra said March 4 seemed like any other day until she received that call from her mom. Hampton Police found Tevin shot to death inside an apartment on Marcella Road. Tierra’s family still doesn’t have a lot of answers about that day.

“It’s just hard because no one was has come forward with information,” Tierra. “Someone has to answer for it. It’s not OK.”

Tierra says they’ve celebrated a lot of milestones this summer. Her grandmother’s birthday, Tevin’s son’s first birthday, and they even celebrated Tevin’s birthday without him. She says there’s a noticeable difference at family gatherings because he’s not there.

“It’s definitely hard, it’s hard because he’s the life of the party,” Tierra said.

Tierra said it’s been really tough for her family going on without Tevin — and tough on his kids too.

“All we have left is memories, but that’s not OK because someone hurt my brother,” Tierra said. “Nothing will fill that, nothing will fill that void, nothing will change the fact that we have to live without Tevin now.”

She said he’s missed by so many and she hopes someone will come forward with information to help solve her brother’s murder.

“If it’s the slightest bit of information to the most significant information, nothing is irrelevant,” Tierra said. “We have to pursue some type of justice for him. It’s only right.”

Hampton Police told 10 On Your Side there’s no additional updates on the case at this time, but said this is an active investigation.

“Hampton Police investigators are requesting any witnesses to come forward and provide information that can help us bring justice to the victim and his family,” Hampton Police said.

If you know anything that can help police solve this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.