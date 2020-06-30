Nation’s top rated cornerback Tony Grimes picks UNC

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Rising Princess Anne High School senior Tony Grimes made his college decision on Tuesday, choosing to attend college at the University of North Carolina.

Grimes chose the Tar Heels over Ohio State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

A five-star recruit, Grimes is rated as the top cornerback in the nation for the 2021 class and the 6th rated player overall.

Rated as the top player in Virginia, Grimes credits the coaching staff at UNC, including 757 lead recruiter Dre Bly, who is from Chesapeake, went to UNC and was a Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion in the NFL.

But he also credits legendary head coach Mack Brown, who returned to UNC last season after a long tenure at Texas.

“Mack Brown is an unbelievable head coach,” Grimes sad. “He turned that program around with players he did not recruit and now he’s getting players he recruited and I trust him, my family trusts him.”

Grimes also high expectations when arrives in Chapel Hill.

“We most definitely can win a national title and we will.”

Grimes joins fellow Hampton Roads players Cam Kelley and Dazz Newsome on the Tar Heels.

If the high school football season is canceled or moved to the Spring, Grimes said he will enroll early at UNC.