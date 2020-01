WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — Nathan Knight drove the length of the court and scored on a layup with 1.5 seconds to go for a 59-58 William & Mary win over Northeastern on Thursday night, the second time in less than a month that Knight beat the Huskies with a late basket.

Knight drove and scored on a short bank shot with 1.1 seconds left to beat the Huskies 66-64 on Jan. 4. Knight finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. with 18 points for Northeastern.

Saturday, W&M hosts Hofstra.