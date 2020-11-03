Myrtle Beach music festival led to 180 noise complaints, increased police activity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Police responded to a Myrtle Beach hotel this weekend after they received 180 noise complaints about a music festival that marketed itself as the first live, socially-distanced dance music event on the East Coast.

They received 100 calls on Friday and 80 on Saturday about the ReVibe Wellness Retreat, held at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton on Ocean Boulevard, according to Thomas Bell, the public information officer for Horry County Emergency Management.

Additional officers with the Horry County Police Department were assigned to the area in anticipation of heightened activity, according to Bell. There were three arrests, all for public disorderly conduct. One person arrested for public disorderly conduct was also charged with simple assault. There were also two drug overdoses, both involving the same person.

Bell said the festival’s music was louder than expected and was addressed on Saturday with a compromise that included lowering the bass and ending the event slightly early.

“The County will be reviewing the event and will make some changes to address and prevent the issue that generated the complaints, for the future,” he said in a written response.

The two-day festival was hosted by Cliffhanger Productions and Zeal Collective.

“Join us for two days and nights of filthy bass, heady beats, live performances, mind-blowing production, wellness activities, and more, live from the safety of your hotel room balcony!” the event’s website reads.

Tickets ranged from $432 for a Saturday day pass to $6,588 for a Vibe VIP Gold pass, according to its website.

The event included rules like mandatory masks outside of guest rooms, banned room hopping and recommended for all participants to take a COVID-19 test the week before the event. The event’s website also stated that guests would have to adhere to the hotel’s policies.

