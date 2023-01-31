SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nansemond River defeated Deep Creek 81-48 in boys basketball on Tuesday night and in the process, longtime coach Ed Young picked up career win number 500.

A veteran coach of 33 years, Young has been at the helm of Green Run, Norview, the defunct Suffolk High School and now Nansemond River.

In 1987, he won a Group A State Championship at Suffolk High School.

Young is the only person to be named Coach of the Year in the Beach District, Eastern District and Southeastern District.

In 18 seasons at Nansemond River, Young is 278-149.

“To have 500 wins, I’m blessed,” Young said after the game. “When I was young I thought I needed trophies to think that I could coach. Now I know my trophies are walking human beings who are now dads who have families and are working. Those are my trophies.”

Young joins Jack Baker, Walter Brower and Bill Cochrane as boys basketball coaches in Hampton Roads with at least 500 wins.