Must See Video: Dad dives to save drowning son

(WPTV/NBC News) – A home security camera was rolling when a Florida father made an amazing leap to save his toddler from a near drowning.

The dive was captured by a Nest camera at the Passavanti home in Palm Beach Gardens.

Albert Passavanti was sitting by the pool when his 18-month-old son Rocco walked through an open gate and splashed into the pool.

“The second you see it, you get Superman strength and just have to go for it,” Passavanti says. “Whatever you got to do.”

When Rocco falls in, his dad jumps up from his chair, sprints toward the pool, then leaps headfirst over the pool fence and into the water to rescue him.

“It didn’t even cross my mind to go around, it was point A to point B,” Passavanti says.

