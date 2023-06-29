HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vandals overnight interrupted the good life at the Marcela at Town Center Apartment complex.

Residents, many of whom are members of the military, were leaving for work Thursday morning when they realized a vandal, or vandals, got to their cars first. Calvin Kahler is assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit, John F. Kennedy.

“I didn’t hear anything, which is kinda crazy,” said Calvin Kahler, assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy. “My apartment’s right there. I was surprised being about 10, 20 feet away; I didn’t hear my window being broken.”

An estimated 20 cars were damaged in an incident that apparently did not activate a single alarm.

“Not a single car alarm or anything. (That’s) strange. What I am shocked (about) is how many cars got hit without anyone noticing,” said David Palmer, a member of the Virginia National Guard.

Palmer said there is security at the apartment complex, and it had just hired a new service because break-ins had been so bad.

Now this.

A resident who did not want to be interviewed told 10 On Your Side that a weapon was stolen from his vehicle. Others missed the workday while they picked up the pieces left by one or more vandals.

“I still have to work today,” Palmer said, “having to factor in getting these fixed on top of that.”

Christopher Bullock, general counsel for Boyd Homes, representing the apartment complex, provided 10 On Your Side with a statement about the break-ins:

“We have a security service at Marcella with whom we have a good relationship. Three patrols are scheduled to occur each night. We also have video surveillance. We are currently gathering the information available to us from these sources, and we will be performing an internal review of all of the information we have regarding last night’s incidents. We look forward to providing any assistance the Hampton police may need.”