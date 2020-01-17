Menchville senior’s monster dunk earns national attention

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – An absolutely insane slam dunk by Menchville senior Chaunce Jenkins has garnered national attention.

Last Friday, against Hampton High School, Jenkins found himself in a full sprint down the court. With enough momentum, he took one step inside the free throw line, leaped right into a Crabbers defender, and sent every spectator inside Menchville’s gym into a frenzy with a ferocious one-handed jam.

“It was crazy,” said Jenkins’ teammate Allen Strothers.

Strothers’ father, and Menchville head coach Lamont called it “electric.”

Jenkins recalled how he “saw the lane open up, (the defender) gave me the left lane, I took a few dribbles, took off, and the rest is history.”

His sensational send-down was viewed thousands of times, thanks to a fan who captured the moment and posted it on Twitter. That post was not only viewed thousands of times, but was picked up and eventually broadcast on ESPN as a part of Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays.

The play earned the fifth spot on the list.

“It’s crazy, because you see a whole bunch of big time players on Sportscenter; NBA players and stuff. So, to be amongst that category was crazy,” said Jenkins.