NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Menchville girls basketball team won the Class 5 state championship last year and the Monarchs are poised at another for the crown.

Menchville (22-1) defeated Bethel 69-33 on Friday afternoon in the 5B region semifinals at Scope.

Atianna Willams and Keylee Harrison each had 15 points in the win.

The Monarchs advance to Tuesday’s 5B region championship and an automatic bid to the state playoffs.

“I think we are in good shape,” Menchville coach Adrian Webb said. “We have a lot of returning players from last year and we’re excited to get a chance to go back and punch our ticket again.”

Menchville will play Norview in the 5B region finals.

The Pilots (22-3) defeated Woodside 52-24 in the other 5B region semi final at Scope on Friday.

Norview led 21-6 after the first quarter and never looked back as the Pilots also earn an automatic berth to the state playoffs.

Tuesday’s 5B region final between Norview and Menchville will be a rematch of last years region championship game which was won by Menchville.

The Monarchs also defeated the Pilots in the state semi finals last season.

The 5B region championship will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Scope Arena.