HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The newest medical marijuana dispensary in Hampton Roads is getting ready to open to the public Thursday.

Cannabist, in Hampton near the Peninsula Town Center, will be the fourth dispensary in the region.

Inside, anyone with an active medical marijuana card can purchase anything from edibles, vapes and tinctures for their medical symptoms.

“Our number one goal and mission are to help people find relief,” said Ngiste Abebe, the vice president of public policy at Columbia Care.

Back in 2021, Virginia lawmakers legalized marijuana possession, which includes usage for medical reasons after a doctor has signed off on a prescription.

“The medical cannabis program is the only way to acquire safe, legal, tested product and medicine for folks that have a variety of illnesses,” Abebe said.

Abebe said Cannabist brings accurate labeling and dosing from trained professionals.

Now, you can only get your hands on the product if you have an active medical card.

“Get a medical provider to provide a cannabis certification and confirm they have an illness and symptoms that will benefit from treatment with medical cannabis,” Abebe said.

Once you have a medical card, you are eligible to buy their products.

“A lot of folks first think of inhalable and flower-based products,” she said. “Some of our most popular products are actually our tablets. Pill forms that are really helpful for insomnia.”

Cannabist is looking to add two more locations in Hampton Roads, pending approval.

Abebe hopes Virginia will soon take the next step so more people can get their hands on cannabis.

“We are all hopeful that Virginia will finish the job of legalization and stand up an adult-use market so folks can finally purchase product whether or not they are medical patients,” she said.

There have been opponents to the use of medical marijuana, including some lawmakers who are against creating any sort of marijuana industry in Virginia.