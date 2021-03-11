MEAC Tournament underway at Norfolk Scope

NORFOLK (WAVY) — One year after being canceled, the MEAC basketball tournament got underway at Scope on Thursday afternoon.

The Norfolk State women’s basketball team opened things up with a 56-45 win over Coppin State.

The Spartans advance to Friday’s semifinal against Howard. NSU is the two-seed in the South Division, while Howard claimed the top seed in the North Division.

On the men’s side, North Carolina A&T has withdrawn from the tournament following a positive COVID test in the Aggies program.

That means if Norfolk State wins its opening round game against North Carolina Central, the Spartans would automatically advance to the championship on Saturday at 1:00.

NSU’s game against NC Central was supposed to tip-off at 8:00 on Thursday night, but that contest likely won’t begin until after 9:00.