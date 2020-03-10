MEAC Madness! Norfolk gets ready for conference tournament

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The MEAC Tournament gets underway at Norfolk Scope on Tuesday with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The Norfolk State men, which last won the MEAC Tournament in 2012, are the three-seed and open play Thursday night at 8:00 against six-seed Coppin State.

The Spartans swept Coppin State in the regular season and won by a combined 43 points.

NSU has played in two of the last three title games but lost to North Carolina Central on both occasions.



Central has won the last three MEAC Tournaments and comes in as the top seed.

The Norfolk State women have not won the MEAC Tournament since 2002, but this season the Lady Spartans are the two-seed and begin play Wednesday at 2:00 against the winner of the game between Howard and South Carolina State.

The MEAC men’s championship game is Saturday at 1:00 which will be followed by the women’s title game at 3:30.