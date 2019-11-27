Maury, Salem brace for Class 5 clash

(WAVY) — It will be a battle of undefeated teams in the Class 5 Region A championship when Maury from Norfolk clashes with Salem from Virginia Beach.

Maury features a high-powered offense led by future Penn State player Keandre Lambert, but Salem has one of the best defenses in the state.

The winner wins the region championship and advances to the state semifinals.

Kickoff is Friday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

