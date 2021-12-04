Maury rolls past Green Run 35-7 in the Class 5 state semifinals

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – In front of a sold-out standing room only crowd, Maury (8-1) defeated Green Run (13-1) to advance to next week’s Class 5 state championship game.

Green Run came in with an undefeated record and the Stallions struck first when future North Carolina Tar Heel Tayon Holloway scored to give Green Run a 7-0 lead.

Those would be the final points of the day for the Stallions.

Saquan Miles got the scoring started for the Commodores on a short touchdown run.

Maury went up 21-7 on a play in which Miles appeared to be heading to the sidelines with an injury, but the ball was snapped and Miles sprinted to the end zone uncontested and caught a touchdown pass to give the Commodores a two touchdown lead.

Miles also added another 20-year touchdown run.

After surrendering the first touchdown of the game, Maury’s defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way.

The Commodores won the state title in 2019 with the likes of Keandre Lambert (Penn State) and CJ Beasley (Coastal Carolina), now Maury is back with a new look roster.

“You hear, ‘they don’t have Beasley anymore, or Lambert anymore,’ so this group wants to have one of their own and they’re working their tails off to go and get it,” Maury coach Dyrii McCain said. “We’re playing next week.”

Maury will play Stone Bridge for the Class 5 state championship next Saturday at ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium.