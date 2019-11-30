Maury, Oscar Smith and Lake Taylor win region titles, advance to states

(WAVY) — Three area high school football teams claimed region championships on Friday night and with it, a trip to the state semifinals.

In the Class 6 Region A title game, Oscar Smith defeated Thomas Dale from Richmond 29-7, giving the Tigers a berth in the state playoffs.

In the Class 5 Region A championship, undefeated Maury handed Salem its first loss of the season, defeating the Sun Devils 35-14. Maury’s Kenadre Lambert, who is going to Penn State next year, accounted for three Commodore touchdowns.

In the Class 5 Region title tilt, Lake Taylor defeated district rival Churchland 41-7.

