Maury and Lake Taylor advance to state championship games

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The city of Norfolk will be well represented in next week’s state championship football games.

In Class 5, Maury kept its undefeated season alive when the Commodores defeated Varina 17-14 in front of a packed house at Powhatan Field.

Demetrius Johnson intercepted a Varina pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Commodores who haven’t played for a state football championship since 1972. Maury’s last state championship in football came in 1939.

“We just have to come back this week and focus,” Maury quarterback Eric Gibson said. “It will be the seniors last time, we’ve got to send them out right.”

Maury (14-0) will play Stone Bridge (12-1) next Saturday at 12:00 at Hampton University for the Class 5 crown.

In Class 4, Lake Taylor (12-2) returns to the state championship game. The Titans held on to defeat Patrick Henry 36-35 when the Lake Taylor defense stopped Patrick Henry on a potentially game-winning two-point conversion.

Lake Taylor will meet Tuscarora (13-1) for the Class 4 championship next Saturday at 4:30 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

