Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WTNH/CNN) — A Maryland bar is taking the safety of its customers seriously — but in a fun way.
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.
It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.
The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and they are guaranteed to keep customers 6-feet apart.
Customers stand in the middle of the tube and are still able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.
One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, adding that they are talking to other businesses about producing bumper tables for them.
