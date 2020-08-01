Marty Miller announces retirement, but will return to Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Marty Miller has bled green and gold for nearly half a century; since he first came to Norfolk State as a baseball player in 1964.

On Friday, Miller, who just wrapped up his 15-year stint as the university’s athletics director on June 30, told the Sportswrap he is retiring.

“I just need to take some time for my family, and myself, because I have not had that over these last 45 years,” said Miller, who’s been serving an administrative role with Norfolk State President Javaune Adams-Gaston since the start of the new year.

This doesn’t mean Miller is ready to ride off into the sunset. He said he’s always enjoyed working, and once he’s had a chance to recharge, he plans to return to Norfolk State in an administrative role.

“The Wonderful thing about it is, President Adams-Gaston wants me to be around to assist her and I plan to come back to do that,” said Miller.

“But I just wanted to take a brief break just to see what it’s like to wake up at 10 or 11 during the day… because I never had that experience.”

Miller was the longest-tenured athletics director in MEAC history.

